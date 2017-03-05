ABLE classes accepting new students

ABLE classes are available for adults interested in improving basic skills, obtaining a GED or preparing to go to college. The Vanguard-Sentinel Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) program offers free ABLE classes to help adults improve their reading, math or writing skills to prepare for the GED test and to get ready for college or an adult certificate training program.

We are preparing to help adult learners obtain the GED to earn the satisfaction of receiving a high school credential and to create a pathway to a better future. Students enrolling into the ABLE classes and meeting the eligibility requirements will be able to take an official GED practice test for free to determine their readiness for the official GED test.

Orientation to the ABLE program is required before enrollment into classes. Attend orientation to set goals, complete placement testing and develop an individualized learning plan.

Orientation dates are:

March 15 and 16, 5 p.m.

Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton

March 20 and 21, 9 a.m.

Ottawa County Resource Centre, Oak Harbor

To register call 419-960-2025.