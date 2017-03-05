Danbury offering Lifeguard Training Course

Danbury Local Schools will be offering the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course beginning Friday, March 17. Class will be held March 17-19 and March 24-26. All six classes must be attended for certification. Participants must be at least 15 years of age and must pass a swim test prior to taking the class.

The cost of the course is $210 and a lifeguard manual and pocket mask for the CPR segment are included in the fee.

CPR training may be renewed at this course. The cost for renewal is $50. Call for times available.

Deadline for registration is Thursday, March 9. For additional information or to register call Cynthia Fisk at 419-357-1182.