Bataan Intermediate students host International Festival

L to R: Summer Caleron, Grace Fleenor (project is on Brazil), Andrew Patterson. Bataan students listen as Grace Fleenor (center) shares her knowledge about Brazil during Bataan Intermediate’s International Festival.

Bataan Intermediate students took a trip around the world as Mrs. Abbey Fry’s students presented their projects featuring countries from all over the world. Students displayed their projects in the Bataan cafeteria on Thursday, February 23. Grade 3 students researched Africa and the Middle East; grade 4 researched Central and South America and grade 5 researched Europe and Asia.