Bataan Intermediate students host International Festival
L to R: Summer Caleron, Grace Fleenor (project is on Brazil), Andrew Patterson. Bataan students listen as Grace Fleenor (center) shares her knowledge about Brazil during Bataan Intermediate’s International Festival.
Bataan Intermediate students took a trip around the world as Mrs. Abbey Fry’s students presented their projects featuring countries from all over the world. Students displayed their projects in the Bataan cafeteria on Thursday, February 23. Grade 3 students researched Africa and the Middle East; grade 4 researched Central and South America and grade 5 researched Europe and Asia.
The project required students to write a paper detailing each country's history, geography, and culture then create a trifold display board. Many students added to their projects but bringing food from the country, creating a slideshow, games, models and much more. Students presented information to fellow classmates, teachers, and family members as they visited their country.
Mrs. Fry’s students have made this an annual event to take place during the second trimester. For more pictures check out the photo album at pccsd.net.
Follow Us