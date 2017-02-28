ICS fourth and fifth graders find pen pals across the generation gap

Cotey Saffran visited with Mrs. Joanne Zam.



There is nothing more exciting than getting mail at school and the ICS fourth and fifth graders can attest to this fact. Mrs. Teresa Radsick’s fourth and fifth graders have made some very special friends this year. They have each been matched with an area senior as pen pals. The pairs have exchanged cards and letters for several months now. Through these letter exchanges they have shared their hobbies, pictures of their families, their likes and dislikes. After months of writing letters back and forth, the ICS students were finally able to meet their pen pals this week.