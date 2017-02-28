ICS fourth and fifth graders find pen pals across the generation gap
Cotey Saffran visited with Mrs. Joanne Zam.
There is nothing more exciting than getting mail at school and the ICS fourth and fifth graders can attest to this fact. Mrs. Teresa Radsick’s fourth and fifth graders have made some very special friends this year. They have each been matched with an area senior as pen pals. The pairs have exchanged cards and letters for several months now. Through these letter exchanges they have shared their hobbies, pictures of their families, their likes and dislikes. After months of writing letters back and forth, the ICS students were finally able to meet their pen pals this week.
Through the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Nurse Program each student was either taken to the home of their pen pal or a visit was arranged in the school. The students made a special gift for their pal in honor of Valentine’s Day. Hugs and smiles were exchanged. The class has learned that friendships come in all shapes and sizes and what we can learn from these friendships is truly priceless.
ICS pen pals
Kerynn Christiansen met her Pen Pal Mrs. June Kwiatkowski last week.
Fifth grader Eveyln Zam went to the home of Mrs. Marge Kroft.
Fourth Grader Austin Everly enjoys his visit with pen pal Mrs. Jean Tucker.
Levi Schultz and Dorthy Buchman have been pen pals for 2 years.
Luke Saffran was happy to see Mrs. Nancy Ihnat.
Samuel Roberts enjoyed his visit with Mr. Bob Zam.
Madison Weichman had the honor to meet with Mrs. Jean Letterhos.
Fourth Grader Bert Fall visits his pen pal Mr. Octi Alvarado at Edgewood Nursing Home.
Fifth grader Kassandra Rosenberger hugs Mrs. Virginia Perry.
Mrs. Kathy Ryan came to ICS to meet fourth grader Bryce Nickel.
