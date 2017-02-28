Free developmental screening for ages 0-5 years

For children living within the Port Clinton City School District, there will be a Free Developmental Screening. Children will be evaluated in five areas of development: Vision; Motor Development; Concept Development; Hearing; and Communication. This screening is for children ages 3-5 will be held from April 24 - 27, by appointment only. To schedule a screening appointment for children ages 3-5, contact the Port Clinton City Schools Student Services Office at 419-734-2147 Ext. 7. Multiple appointment options are available. Screenings will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton.

For children ages 0-2, appointments are available on April 27. To schedule, contact the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities Help Me Grow/Early Intervention Office at 567-262-3141. Screenings for ages 0-2 will be held at the Student Services Office (located within Port Clinton High School), 821 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton. Appointments begin at 1 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Port Clinton City School District and the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities. All appointments should be made by April 19, 2017.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Leave a comment

back to top
Morgan Realty Group