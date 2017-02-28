Free developmental screening for ages 0-5 years

For children living within the Port Clinton City School District, there will be a Free Developmental Screening. Children will be evaluated in five areas of development: Vision; Motor Development; Concept Development; Hearing; and Communication. This screening is for children ages 3-5 will be held from April 24 - 27, by appointment only. To schedule a screening appointment for children ages 3-5, contact the Port Clinton City Schools Student Services Office at 419-734-2147 Ext. 7. Multiple appointment options are available. Screenings will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton.

For children ages 0-2, appointments are available on April 27. To schedule, contact the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities Help Me Grow/Early Intervention Office at 567-262-3141. Screenings for ages 0-2 will be held at the Student Services Office (located within Port Clinton High School), 821 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton. Appointments begin at 1 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Port Clinton City School District and the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities. All appointments should be made by April 19, 2017.