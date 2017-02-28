Port Clinton Middle School selected as Model School

The Model Schools Conference is the nation’s premier event for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts.



“We are proud to honor and showcase this future-focused school for implementing a rigorous and relevant curriculum that engages and challenges students to think beyond the classroom to solve real-world problems,” said Dr. Willard R. Daggett, Founder and Chairman of the International Center for Leadership in Education.



Model Schools are selected annually based on a number of criteria including substantive, data-validated growth year over year; evidence of a strong culture that puts students at the center of learning; and dedication to transforming instruction to meet the needs and demands of the future.



“This year, we celebrate 25 years of empowering educators to implement effective best practices rooted in rigor, relevance, and relationships,” said Dr. Daggett. “At the Model School Conference, Port Clinton Middle School will have the unique opportunity to share inspiring ideas for innovating and transforming teaching and learning to better prepare students for the world in which they will work and live.”



Over the past 25 years, the Conference has attracted thousands of educators who come to learn about exemplary elementary, middle, and high schools.