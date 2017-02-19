Celebration of 50 years of Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District is approaching a milestone of existence. The school district was formed from the consolidation of the Benton Township School District, the Carroll Township School District, and the Salem-Oak Harbor School District on July 1, 1967. The new district formed served approximately 2000 students.

The first Board of Education of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District consisted of Eldon Leow, Dr. Robert Minick, and Carmon Norwine (who were members of the former Salem-Oak Harbor Board of Education), Leslie Sprouse of Benton Township, and Earl Moore of Carroll Township. Mr. Norwine would serve as the first Board President, and Mr. Moore would serve as the first Board Vice-President. The Clerk-Treasurer position was filled part-time by Mrs. Geraldine Croll (who was the clerk of the former Carroll Township Board of Education), and Mr. Eldon Leow, who resigned from the Board. Mr. Paul Lockwood filled Mr. Leow's unexpired term. (Source:A History of The Oak Harbor Public School and Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District by George E. Thierwechter)



As the school district and community continue to celebrate 50 years of quality education for the students of the Benton-Carroll-Salem District, historical newspaper articles will be reprinted from the past 5 decades of education. The following article is reprinted in its entirety to highlight significant events within the last 50 years.



The Ottawa Exponent April 20, 1967

New 3-Twp. School District Established

A new three township school district has been established in Ottawa County. This was the action taken at a meeting of the Ottawa County Board of Education meeting in Port Clinton Tuesday evening. The meeting of the county school board was attended by representatives of the school boards of the Salem-Oak Harbor, Benton Township, Carroll Township and Harris-Elmore school districts.

At the opening of the meeting County Superintendent Edwin E. Digby read the petition of the citizens of the Harris-Elmore district requesting that their district be transferred from the Ottawa County Board of Education jurisdiction to Sandusky County.

After the reading of the petition that superintendent asked for remarks. Carmon C. Norwine, President of the Salem-Oak Harbor board stated that his board favored the organization of a new four township School District, but since it was evident that the parents of the children in the Harris-Elmore district and the Board of Education did not desire to enter into such a four town merger, it was apparent that the three township district should be established. In official action, following these remarks and endorsement by the Benton and Carroll Township boards, the county board voted to establish a three township district to be composed of the present Salem-Oak Harbor School district, the Carroll School District and the Benton School District.

Thirty days will be allowed for a referendum in this new district. The Harris-Elmore district will vote in the fall election to determine if they join the Sandusky county system, by either transferring to, or merger with Woodville.

The Salem-Oak Harbor Board will hold a regular meeting tonight (Thursday) starting at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be interviewing men for the position of Music Director and also that of a basketball coach.



