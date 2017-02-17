ICS uses Catholic Schools Week to give

At Immaculate Conception School, Catholic Schools Week is a time for celebration and pride. The theme for the 2017 Catholic Schools Week Celebration last week was Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge, and Service. As much as the week was a whirlwind of crazy of clothing and extra fun at ICS, CSW was also seen by staff and students as an opportunity to give back.

Wednesday, February 1, was the 100th Day of school at Immaculate Conception, and so was born the idea to collect 100 items for Heartbeat of Ottawa County. In the weeks prior to CSW, the students of ICS prayed for and signed a banner that traveled to Washington for the Right to Life March on January 27 with a group of Parish and Community members. Therefore, it made perfect sense to make Heartbeat the focus for the school’s donations. Well over 200 items, such as clothing, baby food, bottles, onesies, pacifiers, wipes, and diapers, lined the stage of the school’s gymnasium. It was a truly amazing week at Immaculate Conception School, one in which the school’s mission of service and commitment to lifting up others was put into action.

