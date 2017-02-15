Digital Citizenship presentation for PCMS and PCHS students





Mr. Scott Graham, Triple Threat Leadership, presenting to Port Clinton City Schools students.



On February 10, Port Clinton Middle School and High School students had a very special program by Mr. Scott Grant from Triple Threat Leadership. Mr. Graham presented to students the value and importance of Personal Branding, Digital Citizenship and Online Etiquette.

There were three separate presentations as the information was catered to each specific grade level. Students learned about their “digital handshake” and the person they are portraying online should be the same person when meeting face to face.