Port Clinton High School Drama Club seeking patrons

The Port Clinton High School Drama Club is presenting its student production of Legally Blonde on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. at the PCHS Performing Arts Center.

PCHS Drama Club is looking for patrons to help support this production and related production costs-royalties, set design and costuming. Patrons can list name, group, or company in the production program. The categories are as follows: Patron--$10; Techie--$15; Star--$20; Luminary--$25; Producer--$30; Director’s Club--$50 (and 2 complimentary tickets); and Honorary--$100 (and 4 complimentary tickets).

Please make checks payable to the Port Clinton City Schools by Friday, March 10, and send all correspondences to Matt Fujita at Port Clinton High School 821 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton OH 43452. Matt Fujita and Anna Orians, are the Directors and PCHS Drama Club Advisors. More information about the cast and ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Check pccsd.net for more details.