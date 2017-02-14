Area high school students learn about medical careers

Sixty-five area high school students explored the possibility of careers in the medical field during an event today at Terra State Community College.

Bruce Wassung, Physical Therapist Assistant Chair and Director of Clinical Education, runs the students through a spine alignment evaluation process using a plumb bob.

The second annual HP2B Medical Mentoring and STEM Day was organized by the Sandusky Area Health Education Center and was supported by Terra State, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Magruder Hospital.

“We were very pleased with the response from the students this year,” said Eileen Borchardt of the Sandusky Area Health Education Center. “Attendance just about doubled this year over 2016.”

The students, from Port Clinton, Seneca East, St. Joseph Central Catholic, Clyde, Bellevue, Tiffin Columbian and Fremont Ross high schools, received hands-on experiences in health information technology, physical therapist assistant and nursing.

After lunch, students broke into groups to meet with professionals in the medical field. They included doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, nurses, public health professionals, athletic trainers, hospital administrators and mental health professionals.

Cayden Rollins, a junior at Clyde High School, was impressed with the labs and felt the event was valuable.

“It just gives you an overview of what to expect when you grow up,” he said.

Rollins is considering a career in nursing because of the opportunity it would afford him to interact with patients.

Fremont Ross senior Matallyn Overmyer will most likely attend Heidelberg University next fall to begin a path to physical therapy. But the event just reinforced her decision and allowed her to see Terra State’s allied health programs.

“I liked the environment,” she said. “It really all seemed very hands on.”

Jacob Skidmore, a senior at Seneca East, has also decided to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy. He was a patient for nine months and would like to help others like he was helped by physical therapists.

“I just thought it was the coolest thing ever that I could walk after two months,” he said.