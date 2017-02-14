PCHS biology students learn about DNA

Clockwise from bottom: Andrew Fillmore, Mrs. Eileen Meisler, Ryon Nelson, and Jackson Kennedy watch intently as Mrs. Meisler demonstrates how to extract a strand of DNA during a PCHS Biology class.

Port Clinton High School Biology students are learning about DNA and performed a DNA extracting experiment in class on Monday, February 6. Using strawberries and dish soap to open the cell and nuclei membranes. Since DNA is contained inside the nucleus of a cell, students needed to break down the plant matter, then break open the cell and finally break the nucleus of the cell. Following the various steps of the experiment, students were able to extract the white string strands of DNA that appeared! For more pictures visit pccsd.net.