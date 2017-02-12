Terra State trustees choose new board chair

Montowski, of Catawba Island, has been a trustee since April 2013.

Ottawa County resident Matthew Montowski is the new chairperson of the Terra State Community College Board of Trustees. He took the oath of office at the January board meeting.

He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ashland University and is s self-employed independent insurance agent.

Kay E. Reiter was elected vice chair and Kellie Carte Sears will serve as sergeant-at-arms/parliamentarian.

Terms for two trustees have expired but both have reapplied and are waiting on a decision from the governor’s office. Unless they are reappointed, Sandy Berlekamp, of Fremont, and Carl Koebel, of Port Clinton, concluded their service in January.

Berlekamp has been on the board for six years. She said she is most proud of the College’s new entrance, the development of the Ronald L. Neeley Conference and Hospitality Center and the renaming of the Rutherford. B. Hayes Skilled Trades Center.

Koebel, who has served for 10 years, was happy to be involved with the renovation which resulted in the Marsha S. Bordner Arts and Health Technologies Center, and the Neeley Center.