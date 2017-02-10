Bataan does penny challenge for Joyful Connections

Mrs. Keeton’s second grade class Bataan Primary and Bataan Intermediate Schools recently participated in a penny challenge to benefit Joyful Connections. The challenge took place over a five day period and the children collected over $800. A friendly competition took place between the classes and Mrs. Keeton’s second grade class won for the primary school with almost 7000 points. Mrs. Frisch’s fifth grade class won for the intermediate school with over 5000 points.

To celebrate the children’s success and to show their appreciation, Joyful Connections presented each winning class with a check to be used to purchase games that the children could enjoy during inside recess. During the penny challenge event, the children learned about helping others and worked really hard to collect to money to support the children using the services of Joyful Connections.

Mrs. Frisch’s fifth grade class



Joyful Connections is a local non-profit providing opportunities for children in out of home placements to stay connected with their parents and family members. Keeping the parent child relationship intact is vital to the child’s emotional and physical well-being.



Joyful Connections also provides supervised exchanges to allow separated or divorced parents an opportunity to exchange their children in a neutral environment where parents do not see each other to prevent the child from being exposed to parental disputes.



Children are the number one priority at Joyful Connections. For more information about Joyful Connections visit joyfulconnections.com or call 567-262-3181.