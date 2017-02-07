Port Clinton High School announces Senior Spotlight
Port Clinton High School announced the Senior Spotlight for January 2017 is Hannah Roberts.
Hannah Roberts has been very active in student life at Port Clinton High School by being a member of Marching Band, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble. She is also a member of Leadership Council and President of National Honor Society. Hannah has been a member of the Redskin tennis team for four years and swim team for three years. She was captain of the tennis team this year, second team All –SBC, and a district qualifier. Next year, she will continue her education and plans to be a Pre-Med student. Hannah is the daughter of Ben and Jen Roberts.
