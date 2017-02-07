Put-in-Bay School third annual Science Fair and STEM Day

Learners in grades 6-12 at Put-in-Bay School will be participating in the third annual Science Fair and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Day. Students spend the morning presenting science fair projects to judges and community members. Additionally, students in grades K-12 participate in various STEM activities throughout the remainder of the day. The Pinewood Derby challenge concludes STEM Day and community members are invited and encouraged to compete against the students.

The Science Fair and STEM Day will take place Friday, Feb. 17, and the Science Fair will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Judges for the science fair consist of community members with various STEM backgrounds including OSU Stone Lab professors, retired science teachers and other stakeholders working in science and engineering positions. All events will take place at Put-in-Bay School, 548 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay.

Students have been working diligently on their science fair projects since the beginning of the school year. Individuals placing first, second or third move on to participate in the Ohio Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held at Bowling Green State University in March of 2017. Students spend a considerable length of time outside the school day working on their projects and all progress annually based on their understanding of the scientific process that has continued to be built upon over the course of the past three years. This is also a fantastic way to get parents, family members and stakeholders actively involved in school events with the students to show their support for the students’ education.

About Put-in-Bay Schools

Put-in-Bay Local School District is located on South Bass Island. The school district also has students attending from Middle Bass and North Bass Islands. The school district currently has 81 students enrolled in grades K-12. To learn more about the school district visit put-in-bay.k12.oh.us.