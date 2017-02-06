PCHS DECA finishes strong at district competition

Port Clinton High School DECA State Qualifiers. Seated (L to R) Kerrtis Johnson, Keegan Chapman, Alexis Waugh, Mackenzie, Taylor and Eian Burkholder; Standing (L to R): Dylan Johnson, Stephanie Wheeler, Breeyana Wells, Dominic Fulkert, Jenna Sullivan and Dailee Terry. Not pictured: Bailey Wells and Angelo Martell.

On Tuesday, January 24, Port Clinton High School DECA members boarded a school bus destined for Bowling Green State University to participate at the DECA District 2 competition. PCHS was well represented with several students qualifying to compete at the State level in Columbus on March 17-18. Students were involved in a variety of business related. PCHS DECA students received the following awards: 1st Bailey Wells-Start-Up Business Plan; 1st Mackenzie Taylor-Hospitality Sales Event; 1st Keegan Chapman-Accounting; 1st Dylan Johnson- Principles of Finance; 2nd Dailee Terry-Retail Merchandising; 3rd Stephanie Wheeler-Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan; 3rd Dominic Fulkert Financial Consulting Sales; 4th Jenny Sullivan Start-Up Business Plan; 4th Alexis Waugh Automotive Service Marketing; 4th Eian Burkholder & Kertis Johnson Sports & Entertainment Team.

Other PCHS that placed in the competition included: 7th Samantha Emmons Sports Promotional Plan; 7th Breeyana Wells Marketing Communications; 8th Angelo Martell Human Resource Management; 8th Lily Madison Restaurant & Food Service; 8th Jabour Clark Principles of Hospitality; 9th McKenzie Pluto Apparel & Accessories; 10th Hailey Ward Principles of Marketing; 10th Brendan Zeitzheim Sports & Entertainment Series; 10th Dymond Heckman & Chris Niceswanger Marketing Management Team; 11th Caden Chapman &; Dylan Simpson Travel & Tourism Team; 12th Alisa Matthews & Chyeanne Strader Hospitality Services Team. Mr. Bill Hollister is the Port Clinton High School DECA Advisor.