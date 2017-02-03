Laker throwdown at Greektown

Come play with Danbury Track and Field at Greektown Casino in Detroit on Saturday, March 4. For $65 a person, participants get a $20 playcard for the casino, free beer and pop on the bus and a sandwich lunch. All proceeds will benefit the Laker Track and Field teams.

The chartered bus leaves Danbury High School at 9:30 a.m. and will return by 6 p.m. The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 21. Contact Tim Heffernan at 216-402-2379 or Beth Hubans at 419-503-1232 to reserve a seat.