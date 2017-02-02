Treasurer and superintendent set Coffee Connections dates

Citizens of Benton-Carroll-Salem School District are invited to join Superintendent Guy Parmigian and Treasurer Cajon Keeton for Coffee Connections. Coffee Connections provide an informal opportunity to introduce yourself, chat, ask questions and learn more about the B-C-S school system and where we are heading. All district citizens are invited to attend. There are no reservations needed, and there is no cost to attend.

Below is a listing of the dates/times/locations of Coffee Connections:

• January 31 at 5:30 p.m., Kozy Corners

• February 8 at 6 p.m.,McDonalds

• February 24 at 9 a.m., Village Bakery

• March 7 at 6 p.m., Subway

• March 15 at 5 p.m., Blackberry Corners

• March 21 at 9 a.m., Evolve Cafe

• April 4 at 5 p.m., Happy Hour

For more information or to talk if you can’t attend a coffee meeting, call the board office at 419-898-6210.