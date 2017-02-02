100 years old for 100th day of school

Mrs. Jean Bodnar, who turned 100 in December, came to visit Bataan Memorial Primary Elementary on the 100th day of school. Pictured here with Alexys Clouser, grade 1 student. Bodnar said Clouser’s hat looked like one her mother wore on Sundays.

Monday, January 30, was the 100th day of school at Port Clinton City Schools so grade 1 classrooms at Bataan Memorial Primary planned fun 100th day lessons. In addition to counting to 100 by 2’s, 5’s and 10’s, students and staff dressed like they were 100 years old!