Terra State announces fall 2016 Dean’s List
Students receiving academic honors and named to the Dean’s List at Terra State Community College for the fall semester 2014 have been announced. These students have met the college requirements for this honor by carrying 12 or more credit hours and achieving a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Elmore
Jeremy Tingley
Fremont
Arthur Adams
Matthew Bender
Joshua Bryan
Kylee Bullock
Kassandra Buse
Tyler Campton
Kristia Cunning
Brenna Druckenmiller
Jared Fox
Heather Isaacs
Natasha Jenkins
Jarett Koonce
Devin Kupka
Amanda Lahman
Bryon LeJeune
Arthur Lester
Alyssa Meyer
Tawnie Michaels
Julia Miller
Marissa Miller
Katerina Molyet
Jacob Paxson
Veronica Ramirez
Alex Sipsma
Richard Smith
April Stotz
Allison Tucker
Victoria Waldo
Ashley Young
Christian Zaragoza
Genoa
Alexis Adamson
Marblehead
Lisa Gilleland
Kaitlyn Pennington
Oak Harbor
Mike LaFountain
Rachel Sarnes
Port Clinton
Raymundo Garza
Katy Hollenbeck
Rachel Monk
Alyson Shaler
Thomas Wojciechowski
Rocky Ridge
Rachelle Arias
Tyler Linton
