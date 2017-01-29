Rhodes to lead B-C-S Board in 2017

Seventh Grade students from Oak Harbor Middle School present to the Board their idea for a Soles for Souls drive to get shoes for needy individuals. Presenting their ideas are students (L to R) Kori Helle, Tristian Roguski, Mr. Croy, Emma Phillips, Ashlynn Sabo, Brendyn Jess, and Principal Mr. Spurlock.

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Board of Education met for its annual Organizational meeting on January 11. The Board unanimously elected Mr. Steve Rhodes to serve as Board President, and Mrs. Heather Dewitz to serve as Vice President for the 2017 calendar year. The Board set the 4th Tuesday of each month at 6 as the date and time of the Board's Regular meetings in 2017. Meetings will be held at the Board Office on SR 163. Following the adjournment of the Organizational meeting, the Board called its Regular January meeting to order. The District Highlight was a group of 7th grade students along with teacher Mr. Kelly Croy. The group discussed a project all students are working on called Soles 4 Souls. This effort is aimed at getting the donation of used shoes for the benefit of those less fortunate. Students discussed the multiple learning opportunities and team work involved in this effort, which is hoped will set a World Record!

Mr. Steve Rhodes is sworn in as B-C-S Board President by Treasurer Mr. Cajon Keeton.

During the business portion of the meeting, the Board approved the Treasurer's monthly financial reports. The Board also approved the 2017-2018 Course Registration Guide for Oak Harbor High School. Principal Cheryl Schell presented the Board with an overview of changes to the Guide. The Board also approved a fee of $50 for students wishing to participate in the ACT Boot Camp. The Board approved a resolution recommended by the Superintendent to declare January 2017 as School Board Recognition Month. The resolution states, in part, that "I encourage all citizens to publicly and privately thank the school board members" for their dedicated service to our children.

Mrs. Heather Dewitz is sworn in as B-C-S Board Vice President by Treasurer Mr. Cajon Keeton.

During the Discussion portion of the meeting, the Board discussed facilities and the latest news regarding the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. Food Service Director Nyla Denman presented information about new menu processes, which will allow parents to get detailed nutritional information on foods served in B-C-S cafeterias. Board members also previewed a new app for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools, which was launched late Friday. The app can be downloaded on any device. To locate the app, search "Benton Carroll Salem LSD."

The next Regular Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m. at the Board Office.