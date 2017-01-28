B-C-S Board revises bond issue based on community feedback

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Board of Education will ask voters to make an investment in the future of kids and community in the form of a new K-7 school building. On Thursday morning, the Board unanimously decided to place a 4.35 mill bond issue on the May 2, 2017 ballot. The bond issue will be for a term of 30 years, and will generate $40 million to build a new K-7 school facility on 13 acres of land adjacent to Oak Harbor High School. Based on an enrollment study, the new building would be designed to hold 942 students, and would be designed to separate younger children from older children. The new school would tentatively be open in August 2020.

The Board and Administration believe strongly that the need exists for a new K-7 building for both educational and safety reasons. Education no longer follows a "one size fits all" mentality as it once did. Both R.C. Waters Elementary (1956) and Oak Harbor Middle School (1911)--which would be replaced by the new school building--were designed and built at a time when "once size fits all" education was the norm. Therefore, Oak Harbor students are missing out on innovations like collaboration spaces, flex spaces, and small group learning areas. Today, the spaces of these two buildings are a barrier to "differentiated instruction" and other 21st century teaching practices that staff and students must find ways to overcome. District officials believe the time has come to bring down this barrier, and construct spaces that help teachers implement the latest teaching practices because the children of Benton-Carroll-Salem, the future of our community and nation, deserve it.

Furthermore, today's security threats could not have been imagined when the current elementary and middle school buildings were designed and built. Plain and simple, district officials believe that students deserve to be educated in a building, which includes the latest safety and security design concepts. These security and design concepts incorporate lessons learned by architects and security experts through the decades. The Board has already begun the process of making security renovations to Oak Harbor High School, which will be paid with permanent improvement (PI) funds generously provided by voters.

The Board made two major adjustments to this May 2nd bond issue based on feedback it got from the community following the rejection of a bond issue in August 2016. First, the total cost of the project was scaled back by 3.6 million dollars. This 3.6 million dollars represents funds that were to be used for updates to Oak Harbor High School, including updating the fire alarm system, replacing asbestos flooring, and making the building more handicap accessible. The District will still make updates to the high school, but they will be spread out in phases over several years using current permanent improvement funds. The term of the bond issue was also reduced by the Board from 37 years to 30 years based on feedback from voters.

The Board and District Officials look forward to engaging and communicating with the community over the next several months about the educational and security needs that a new K--7 building would fill. The District will also be publishing a frequently asked questions document in the near future. The District is also now offering a new way for community members to get information about the May 2nd bond issue: send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and your question(s) will be answered. Citizens can also feel free to contact Superintendent Guy Parmigian (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or Treasurer Cajon Keeton (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) at 419-898-6210.

If passed in May, the bond issue could cost a taxpayer an additional $12.68 per month per $100,000 of property value.