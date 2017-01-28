PCMS Fleet 6 Science ROCKS!

Mr. David Fodor shows PCMS Fleet 6 Science students an example of an obsidian rock.

Mr. David Fodor, retired Science teacher from Tiffin Columbian, visited Port Clinton Middle School on Friday, January 20. He brought his collection of rocks and shared his knowledge with PCMS Fleet 6 students in Ms. Zam's science classes. Students are studying a unit on rocks and minerals learning about igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rocks.

