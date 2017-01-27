Top spellers at Port Clinton City Schools advance to county bee

The top spellers at Bataan Memorial Intermediate Elementary School participated in the Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 18. Students participating in the bee had the top scores on a written test. Those qualifying included Damien Brooks, Will Koskela, Kellon Cowell, Phoenix Wright, Dylan Bolyard, Jandi Torres, Eddie Fick, Sam Reaper, Nathan Webster, Chase Marlatt, Max Lucas, Clarissa Corona, and Aubrey Haghiri. Representing Bataan Intermediate in the Ottawa County Spelling Bee will be the top three spellers: Bryce James, first; Kamdyn Periat, second; and Paige Kerrigan-Christ, third.

Port Clinton Middle School also held their spelling bee on Wednesday, January 18. First place went to Alyssa Libben with Ben Lucas second; and Elliot Auxter third. All three will represent PCMS at the Ottawa County Spelling Bee. The other top spellers at Port Clinton Middle School were: Fleet 6-Paige Smothers, Alize Brooks, Michelle Velasquez, Isabella Marvicson, Stephanie Jadwisiak. Fleet 7-Aiden West, Jesse Black, Nathan Nellett, Austin Helton, Mia Kuzma, Damian Gilbert. Fleet 8-Brianna Douglas, Steven Holly, Neveah Beggs, Kylee Lawrence.



Port Clinton Women’s Club sponsors the school-wide spelling bees and assists the North Point Educational Service Center with the Ottawa County Spelling Bee. The Ottawa County Spelling Bee will be held on February 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center. The top 3 from the Ottawa County Bee will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee.