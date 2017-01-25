Over $4000 raised for Make A Wish at B-C-S

The 6th annual Make A Wish basketball game was held on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Oak Harbor High School. The event was held to help raise money for Ivy Moss, a 3rd grader at RC Waters Elementary, who went to Disney with her family in December for her wish.

Teams made up of staff members from the Oak Harbor Middle School took on a team from Oak Harbor High School and RC Waters. The game raised over $4000 to donate to Make A Wish. Shirt sales, concessions, raffles, face painting and a photos with Disney princesses all raised the highest single game total in the 6 years the game has been played. A big thanks to all those in the community who donated or came out to watch on Sunday!