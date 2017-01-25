PCHS Athletic Hall of Fame nomination deadline Mar. 1

Nomination forms for the Port Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017 are being accepted. Nomination forms are available online at pccsd.net under the News section or the PCHS main office. Supporting materials should be sent to Rick Dominick, PCHS Athletic Director, 821 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.

The deadline for nominations for the PCHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is Wednesday, March 1. More information and a list of Athletic Hall of Fame inductees can be found at pccsd.net.