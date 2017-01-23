Invitation to join percussion group at Terra State
All students and community members interested in bettering themselves rhythmically or learning various styles of music are invited to participate in the Terra State Percussion Ensemble for the Spring 2017 Semester.
This ensemble is based in Total Percussion so that all members, regardless of experience, have the opportunity to learn and play. Percussion students are required to play in this ensemble.
This semester the Terra Percussion Ensemble will perform in two joint concerts with other Terra State music ensembles, as well as perform in its very first Percussion Only Concert.
Weekly rehearsals for this group will be announced based on membership availability.
For more information and to register for this ensemble, call Percussion Ensemble director Michael Czeczele by calling 419-559-2233 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. today.
