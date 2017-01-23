Heidelberg University announces fall semester dean's list

More than 350 Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom have been named to the fall semester dean's list, according to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz. Local/area students on the dean's list include the following:

Maia Brower of Oak Harbor, Ohio (43449), a freshman majoring in Music

Caleb Gerber of Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio (43440), a sophomore majoring in Biology

Samantha Puckett of Marblehead, Ohio (43440), a freshman majoring in Athletic Training

Cassidy Rhodes of Marblehead, Ohio (43440), a junior majoring in Education

Kaylee Wilburn of Oak Harbor, Ohio (43449), a senior majoring in Education and Biology

