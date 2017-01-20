Immaculate Conception open house welcomes all

Immaculate Conception School is open to children from 3 and 4 year old preschool through the 5th grade. ICS is proud to offer small class sizes, a faith and value based education and an outstanding staff committed to leaving no child behind. Last year, the school embraced a continuous progress education in which all children are encouraged to learn where they are ready. This means that all children are given the personalized attention to reach their highest potential. The benefits that a continuous progress education gives a student are now being fully realized and seen in student performance.

Immaculate Conception School is busy preparing for an open house on Sunday, January 29. Lots of fun activities are being planned to showcase the school and the school family that make ICS unique.

Technology is an imperative part of the learning at ICS, thus the school made the investment to give each student their own Chrome Book. The school is open to children of all faiths. Children are encouraged to develop in their faith and strengthen their love of Jesus. All children are born with a natural love for learning; at ICS they emphasize and encourage this love each and every day.

By attending open house, families will be able to tour the school, meet the staff, and see the difference faith makes in education. Registration packets will be available. The open house will be held at the school on Sunday, January 29, from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. Come and take a look at the extra advantage Immaculate Conception offers the families and students of the community.

ICS is located at 109 W. 4th Street, Port Clinton. Feel free to call the school at 419-734-3315 with any questions about open house or registration for the 2017-2018 school year.