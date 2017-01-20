R.C. Waters Elementary Kindergarten Registration and Screening

Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will hold kindergarten registration and screening on April 24, 25 and 26, 2017, at R.C. Waters Elementary. In order to be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old by Sept. 30. All kindergarten students should be screened and registered to begin the school year. Parents and guardians should call the elementary school at 419-898-6219 to schedule an appointment.

Appointment times at 8:15-10:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., and 1-3 p.m. each day. Items to be brought to the appointment include the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, the child’s Social Security card, proof of residency, your driver’s license and custody papers, if applicable. Children should dress in comfortable clothing and tennis shoes.

A parent/guardian must be present with the child during the entire screening appointment. All parent information and registration forms will be completed at the screening session.