Bataan Memorial 5th grade student Eddie Fick, Kindergarten student Griffin Miller and 5th grade student Josh Oliver enjoy reading together as part of the Reading with Redskin Rock Stars program. Mrs. Megan Fantozzi’s kindergarten students couldn’t wait until their friends from Ms. Melissa Frisch’s grade 5 came to visit. Ms. Frisch’s class visits on a regular basis to read to kindergarten students, even selecting books from the school’s media center based upon their reading partner’s interests. The students named the reading program themselves, Reading with Redskin Rock Stars.

Ms. Frisch stated the program “builds confidence, reading skills, relationships, and social skills.” Mrs. Fantozzi added, “The kindergarten students enjoy listening to the stories and they also enjoy reading sight word books to the 5th graders!”

Reading with Redskin Rock Stars at Bataan Memorial. Here Kindergarten student Noah Rickey enjoys a story read by 5th grade student Kaylie Simpson.