A “cheesy” math lesson at Port Clinton Middle School

L to R: Julia Thayer and Sara Kramer

Students in Mrs. Erica Laughlin and Mrs. Lacy Schimming’s classroom learned about the Pythagorean Theorem in a “cheesy” lesson. To help students understand that a^2+b^2=c^2 , Cheez-it crackers were used to fill in square A and B, then both moved to square C. Mrs. Laughlin hopes when they review the theory and she refers to the Cheez-it lesson students will recall the lesson. Mrs. Schimming added that the lesson was used to teach the relationship between the legs and hypotenuse in a right triangle. Of course, students enjoyed the snack at the completion of the lesson as well!