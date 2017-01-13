Students to compete in academic challenge

The Oak Harbor High School Academic Challenge Team was invited to be a part of The High School Academic Challenge show on WNWO, Channel 24 in Toledo.

The show was taped in early December, and aired on January 8 at 11 a.m. Members of the team include: Katelyn Farmer, Chris Gaeth, Jazmyn Jefferson, Morgan Boyer, Aaron Ashley, and Dan Bollin. During the show Oak Harbor students competed against students from Anthony Wayne High School.

The Oak Harbor team toured the studio and learned how a broadcast is produced during their visit. They met on-air newscasters and producers. Academic Challenge Advisor Pamela Mills said, "It was a fabulous day expanding their knowledge and representing Oak Harbor High School. The team is considerate, passionate, and dedicated to academic excellence. They were grateful, polite and gave a good impression of B-C-S." Mills added that she is proud to be a part of their experience and appreciated the opportunity to serve as advisor to the Academic Challenge team.