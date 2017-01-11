Port Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Fame nomination deadline January 31

Port Clinton City School District is accepting nominations for induction into the Alumni (Formerly Academic) Hall of Fame. The deadline for 2017 nominations is January 31, 2017. Nomination forms are available at the high school office, or pccsd.net in the news section. Previous inductees are listed under Port Clinton High School, Academics, Alumni Hall of Fame.

Some of the criteria includes:

1. Must have been a student in the Port Clinton City School System for six years-two of which must have been at the high school level, or have attended Port Clinton High School all four years, unless early graduation occasioned by academic excellence

2. Candidate must be at least 30 years of age

3. Candidate must have achieved local, state or nationally recognition in his/her field of endeavor, made significant contribution to his/her fellow man or performed meritorious service to our country

4. Candidate must be of excellent character.

Applications must be received by January 31 and mailed to Port Clinton City School District, Attn: PC Hall of Fame Historian, 811 S. Jefferson Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.