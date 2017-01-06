B-C-S Board approves resolution on Davis-Besse

The Board of Education of the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools held its Regular meeting on Thursday, December 22, and approved a number of personnel and other items. The Board approved monthly financial reports from Treasurer Cajon Keeton, and approved Mr. Keeton's recommendation to purchase insurance for a drone used by students and staff for teaching purposes in the amount of $864. The Board also approved a College Credit Plus agreement with Owens State Community College and accepted several generous donations as follows:

• $1366.75 from the Oak Harbor Girls Softball Association to benefit the Girls Softball program;

• $250 from the Brainard Masonic Lodge in Fremont to benefit needy families at Oak Harbor High School;

• $250 from the Oak Harbor Rotary Club for the Oak Harbor High School Jazz.

• The Board accepted a generous gift from Lee Youster.

The Board finally approved a resolution concerning Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station as follows:

WHEREAS, We need everyone's help to keep clean reliable, carbon free, Ohio generated power in Ohio by maintaining nuclear power production at Davis-Besse, our county's largest employer and taxpayer, and;

WHEREAS, Considering recent news that First Energy Corporation may look to sell the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power facility or otherwise cease operations;

NOW, THEREFORE, We assert the following:

1) As a carbon-free source of power, nuclear energy must remain a viable component of Ohio’s and America’s energy portfolio and future. Nuclear power provides 70 percent of electricity produced without greenhouse gas emissions from operations (National Academy of Sciences, America’s Energy Future, 2009).

2) We know that Ohio struggles to meet its current energy demands. This leaves Ohio vulnerable to drastic market fluctuations. Nuclear energy must remain a part of a comprehensive energy plan for our nation and state to ensure our energy security, and to provide a consistent and reliable power supply to both residential and industrial customers in Ohio. Ohio is stronger with a stable power supply.

3) Given the integral importance of nuclear energy to carbon-free power production and the 900 MW of base load power generation at Davis-Besse, our legislators and elected officials have an obligation to ensure continued operations at Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station so that they can compete fairly in the energy marketplace.

4) If state officials fail to take this action, we have several critical questions: a) What is the plan for the direction of our energy future without the clean power generation capacity of Davis-Besse; b) What is the plan for the process of decommissioning and rehabilitating the Davis-Besse site; and, c) What is the plan for replacing revenues of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools that would be lost if operations at Davis-Besse cease—almost 50% of current district revenues are the result of operations at Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station; and, d) What is the plan for replacing the loss of the largest employer and taxpayer in Ottawa County if Davis-Besse operations are shuttered.

5) As a Board of Education, we are going to continue to work with state/local officials on these critical issues for our community and state in the weeks ahead.

The Board of Education set its 2017 Organization meeting for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, to be followed by the Regular meeting, which will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Board Office.