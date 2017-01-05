PCHS DECA invites Redskin fans to Stuff the Truck January 7

This Saturday, January 7, from 5-7 p.m., Port Clinton High School DECA is sponsoring another Stuff the Truck at Port Clinton High School. Please bring canned goods, non-perishable food items and bottled water that will be donated to local food banks prior to the Boys Basketball Game vs. Oak Harbor. A truck will be located between the high school and middle school allowing fans & community members to easily pull up and drop off donations.

Questions may be directed to Mackenzie Taylor or Dominic Fulkert, DECA Members and Co-Chairpersons at 419-734-2147 or DECA Advisor Bill Hollister 419-260-9068. Be sure to Stuff the Truck to help stuff local food banks.