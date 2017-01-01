Kindness counts: Port Clinton Middle School Students complete Acts of Kindness

Port Clinton Middle School Fleet 6 Social Studies teacher, Mr. Ryan Evarts, challenged his students in the beginning of December. He created the December Acts of Kindness Challenge and asked students to take a picture or write a reflection of each random act of kindness completed. Examples of the kindness acts included: Do a chore around the house without being asked; bring in at least one canned food item to donate; hold a door open for at least 5 people; or give a compliment to at least three different people.

There were 14 Acts of Kindness listed and while most of the students completed several acts, there were 8 students that completed the entire list. Isabella Cross, Cairin Dix, Makaila Webb, Emily Holcomb, Riley Barnett, Madison Owen, Aliiyah Wharton, and Jenna Hofacker. Mr. Evarts stated, “I just wanted to encourage students to do nice things for people and that a little act of kindness can go a long way!”

The lesson did make an impact on students as you can see from the following student reflections: Riley Barnett: ¨I liked hiding a positive note in my house for my mom. It made her happy.¨; Madison Owen: ¨I like that you get to do good things for other people. My favorite one was donating a canned good because we are giving it to a cause where other people can eat.¨; Aliyah Wharton: ¨I liked that you can spread kindness around the world by doing nice things for other people. My favorite act was the treat to our secretaries (Mrs. Coleman and Ms. Martinez), because I really like to cook and make treats for people. It helped me tell them that we are thankful for them!¨

See the full list of the December Acts of Kindness Challenge and more at pccsd.net under the News section.