Clara Blatt is Principal for a Day at ICS

First grader Clara Blatt got right to work on Wednesday, December 7, in her new position as principal (for a day) at Immaculate Conception School. Clara was more than excited to take the helm and put the ICS students right to work with a coloring contest for the whole school. She judged the pictures and awarded prizes. A jeans day for everyone was announced before the students left school on Tuesday afternoon. Clara treated her classmates to a pizza lunch and gave every student a free homework pass. Principal Clara assisted Principal Connie Snyder throughout the day with office tasks and then took a break in the afternoon as she called the entire school to the gym to watch the movie Bolt with her.

Principal for a day was raffled off at the 2016 Diamond Celebration 30th annual Immaculate Conception Auction. This year’s auction will be held on April 1 and will have a Caribbean Nights theme. The auction directly benefits the children of Immaculate Conception School.

For more details on attending the 2017 auction or donating an auction item, call the school office at 419-734-3315. The staff and students of ICS thank Principal Clara for a wonderful day!