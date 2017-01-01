Gingerbread houses built at Bataan Memorial Intermediate

Bataan Memorial Intermediate grade 3 students Ava Hutchinson and Alivia Adorni assemble their gingerbread houses.



Students in grade 3 at Bataan Memorial Intermediate participated in a popular holiday tradition. On Wednesday, December 21 they made gingerbread houses. With the help of teachers and volunteers students created their very own holiday house out of a milk carton complete with candy trim. A complete photo album can be found at pccsd.net.