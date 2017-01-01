Terra State celebrates fall nursing graduates with pinning ceremony

Sister Patricia Carter, RN, Assistant Director of the Academic Service Center, was chosen by the graduating class to be the keynote speaker.

Members of the 15th class to finish the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Terra State Community College received their nursing pins during a ceremony Dec. 17 at the college.

“Because of your education and training, you have gained a broad range of knowledge, proficient caring skills and professional compassionate attitude that will serve your patients, their families and literally the whole country,” she told the graduates. “We are all better for it because of you.”

Carter warned there will be times in their careers that they will be tired, frustrated and discouraged, but enthusiasm, motivation and joy will win out.

“Being a nurse is a noble, loving profession,” she said. “When you’re a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life or a life will touch yours.”

Later in the ceremony, Carter received a standing ovation from the audience after it was announced that she was retiring from Terra State.

Anne Libben, president of the Terra State Student Nurse Association, also addressed her classmates.

Those being pinned were:

Fremont: Nicole Conger, Stephanie March, Jennifer Shaffer and Wendy Mei

Tiffin: Jeremy Young, Maegan Rameau, Jessica Heimrich and Brett Meisner

Sandusky: Jessica Salisbury, Velora Justice and Jeannette Star

Port Clinton: Morgan Trendel and Jasmine Walker

Oak Harbor: Timothy Delp II and Anne Libben

Gibsonburg: Marthanna Wiezorek

Kansas: Dual Durst

Bloomville: Kearstin Mathias

Each graduate chose the person to pin him/her. The graduates each received a Nightingale Lamp which was lit by nursing faculty and the Nightingale Pledge was recited.

A small reception followed the ceremony.