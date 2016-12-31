Port Clinton High School announces Senior Spotlight

Port Clinton High School announced the Senior Spotlight for December 2016 is Logan Martinez. He has been very involved at PCHS in extracurricular activities including Key Club, National Honor Society, and is the Historian for PCHS Leadership Council. Outside of school, Logan has been playing the piano for 13 years and even travels to area nursing facilities with his grandfather, Dr. Robert Nehls, to entertain residents.

Logan has also been an Ohio High School Athletic Association football official for the past three years. He has aspirations to be a politician or lawyer so he also enjoys collaborating with Representative Steve Arndt.



He was recently accepted at The Ohio State University to continue his education and plans to major in Political Science. Logan is the son of Roy Martinez and Jill Nehls Martinez.