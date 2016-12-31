Axton Bonnell receives a book from Santa at Bataan Memorial Primary. Reading with Santa was part of a project organized by PCHS National Honor Society. Port Clinton High School National Honor Society has an annual project to provide Bataan Memorial Primary students with books each holiday season. On Wednesday, December 21, PCHS National Honor Society students arranged for Santa to visit kindergarten classrooms.

Younger students were very excited to see their special visitors and receive their new books to take home.

PCHS Students helping with the project were Alex St. Leger, Meghan Gallogly, Alyssa Krupp, Natalie Gottron and Amelia Morrow. See a video of the visit along with the complete photo album at www.pccsd.net or facebook.com/portclintonschools.

