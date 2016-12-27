Port Clinton Middle School Academic Challenge Team Champions of Champions

The Port Clinton Middle School grade 7 and 8 Academic Challenge Teams with Ms. Kerry Fial, Advisor.



The Port Clinton Middle School 7th and 8th eighth grade Academic Challenge teams earned the distinction of runner-up at the Champions of Champions. The seventh grade team of Luke Halsey, Anthony Aukerman, Ashton Fisher, Colby Sayre and Rebecca Auerbach captivated the audience with a nail-biting fourth round until the very last question. The eighth grade team of Elliot Auxter, Noah Shaw, Steven Holly and Ben Lucas competed with class and persistence while they entertained the spectators along the way.

Academic Challenge Advisor, Ms. Kerry Fial stated “They have all made Port Clinton Middle School proud with their strong work ethic, enthusiasm, and thirst for knowledge!” The competition took place on December 5, at BGSU Firelands.