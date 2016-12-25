Santa greets guests at the 15th annual Holiday Breakfast with the Arts at Port Clinton High School. L to R: John Crosser, Judy Crosser, Meg Bodie, Alex St. Leger. Approximately 200 local residents attended the Port Clinton High School Holiday Breakfast with the Arts on Tuesday, December 13. Residents of the Port Clinton City School District, age 60 and older, enjoyed a breakfast followed by special performances of the PCHS Band, Choirs, and Orchestra. The event showcases Port Clinton High School’s talented students and is a way to give back to the local community.

The guests were welcomed by Patrick Adkins, Superintendent of Schools, and Gary Steyer, PCHS Principal. Following the breakfast meal prepared by Bill Lowe, Director of Food Services and staff, guests were entertained by the Port Clinton High School Choirs under the direction of Eric Watts. The orchestra under the direction of Brian Stitak also performed as well as the concert band directed by Rod Miller. As a special treat, Mr. Bob Polachek narrated The Night Before Christmas for the band’s performance. In addition, student artwork was on display presented by PCHS Art Teacher Mrs. Gwen Arthur, and Mr. Bobby Good, STEM instructor, had the Robo-Skins Regional qualifying robot and display for guests to see. More pictures of the event are posted at pccsd.net or the Port Clinton City School District Facebook page.

Students from Port Clinton High School organizations such as Leadership Council and National Honor Society helped to host the event. Local residents enjoyed the morning concert which has become a holiday tradition at Port Clinton High School.

Jean Bodnar (far right) reacts as she receives special 100th birthday wishes at the 15th Annual Holiday Breakfast with the Arts pictured with (left to right) Martha Stefano and Rosemary Lannen.

Approximately 200 guests attended Port Clinton High School’s Holiday Breakfast with the Arts. After breakfast, guests enjoyed a concert by PCHS Choirs, Band & Orchestra.