B-C-S continues to look at improving security of high school entrance

Currently, if there is a visitor to Oak Harbor High School they approach the main entrance where there is a camera, buzzer and speaker system that communicates with the Main Office. When buzzed in, visitors have to walk about 200 feet across the busy high school cafeteria to sign in at the Main Office. This is not the most secure situation because a visitor then has the opportunity avoid the main office, and instead go to other areas of the building to cause potential harm.

The B-C-S Facilities Committee continues to explore options related to a more secure entrance for visitors to Oak Harbor High School. The Board and Administration are passionate in their belief that the safety of students, staff, and community members who use the facilities must be their top priority. A more secure entry is being looked at for Oak Harbor High School first because that building will be in service for many decades to come, while the other two buildings may be replaced pending voter support for a bond issue.

To make this situation more secure, two options are being considered by the District. The first option would be to build an addition onto the main entrance of Oak Harbor High School that would be large enough to include a vestibule and offices for the principal, assistant principal, secretaries, and a conference room.

The second option being considered is remodeling and transforming the current Media Center (Library) area into the Main Office that visitors would enter during the school day. This would mean that visitors would go directly into the Main Office before being allowed to travel into other parts of the building. The current Main Office area would be remodeled into a new Media Center.

With both options, the goal is the same: to force visitors into the Main Office to ensure that the visitors have a legitimate purpose and that the visitor does not have malicious intentions before they are allowed access to a large population of students and staff. The ultimate goal would be to make students and staff safer.

Over the past 5 years, the District has made many security upgrades; some of which were paid for with grant funds from the state. Some of the upgrades include: installing additional cameras so that all entrances and areas of a building could be monitored if necessary; retrofitting entrances that can be accessed with only an electronic ID instead of a key; and installing a secure automatic gate at the bus garage facility. "We understand that security of students involves more than locked doors and cameras. We are sensitive and responsive to the social and emotional needs of all our students, and take all threats and bullying issues very seriously," said Superintendent Guy Parmigian. Students and staff also consistently engage in practice drills relative to threats to the building, and they practice remaining vigilant and aware of their surroundings. "The bottom line is that creating a more secure entrance at the high school is a logical and reasonable next step in our work to keep our students, staff, and community safe. Given the attacks and tragedies of the last decade and a half at schools and public venues, we must continue to be laser focused on reasonable and cost effective ways to improve safety for all," said Parmigian.

The District plans to make a decision on one of the two options in early 2017. Either one of the two projects will be funded by Permanent Improvement Funds.