Port Clinton High School announces Senior Spotlight





Port Clinton High School announced the Senior Spotlight for November 2016 is Alyssa Krupp.



Alyssa Krupp is the Secretary for the Port Clinton High School Class of 2017. She has been on the Redskin Girls Tennis team for the past four years, spending a great deal of time on the court in the off season as well. She has been received 1st team All SBC honors for the past three years, was part of the SBC Championship team, and the SBC All Academic Team. Alyssa has been named a Kiwanis Scholar Athlete all four years of high school. She was also selected by her peers to be one of the senior representatives on the 2016 PCHS Homecoming Court. Other extra-curricular activities include International Club, Freshmen Mentor, Historian for National Honor Society, and Secretary of Future Professionals in Medicine.