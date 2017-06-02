Sound off: Walleye Festival Parade Grand Marshall

It was a great honor to represent the entire Port Clinton Middle School staff and student body as the Grand Marshall for the 2017 Civilian Marksmanship Program Walleye Festival Parade. Port Clinton Middle School has been in the national spotlight specifically due to the incredible work our teachers do each and every day in the classroom. Our students have responded to their work by taking great strides in the classroom in their quest for knowledge. Because of this, Port Clinton Middle School has received a great number of award and accolades over the past several years.

The parade provided me a unique perspective and I quickly came to realize that, regardless of how many awards PCMS receives, and no matter how much nationwide recognition, the greatest praise we could ever earn is the pride of our community. Thank you to the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce for this opportunity and for a wonderful Memorial Day and Walleye Festival Weekend. And THANK YOU to the entire Port Clinton community, for your continued support and encouragement of our schools! We Are PC!



Sincerely,

Ms. Carrie J. Sanchez

Principal – Port Clinton Middle School