Back the Blue 5K thank you

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in the inaugural Back the Blue 5K on May 13. The members of the Fraternal Order of Police Associates Lodge #34 are truly appreciative of all of the runners and walkers who came out to show their support for law enforcement officers. We are honored to have such a great showing of support to kick off National Police Week 2017. All proceeds from the race will be used towards the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial to be built at the Ottawa County Courthouse.

We would like to thank Port Clinton Police Department, Port Clinton Fire Department, the City of Port Clinton, C.E.R.T. volunteers, John Morton and Thin Blue Line One, Logo To A Tee, Bassetts IGA, and all other volunteers who assisted at the race.

We would like to extend our gratitude, as well, to all of the race sponsors: FOP Lodge #79, Ohler & Holzhauer Plumbing & Heating, the Belden Family, Kiwanis of Port Clinton, UIS Insurance, Support of NY State Troopers, The Sarty Family, West Harbor Dental, Skipper Buds, Frederick Agency Inc., The Nehls Family, Sleepy Hollows Campground, Gerner Wolf & Walker Funeral Home, Andy's Party Mart.

Thank you,

FOPA #34