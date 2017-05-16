Ottawa County Family Fun Fair another success!
Thank you to everyone who joined us on April 29 for the annual Ottawa County Family Fun Fair. This year’s theme, Trolls, was a wonderful event full of energy, enthusiasm due to the generosity of our sponsors and participating agencies.
More than 300 people rocked Troll wigs in the hallways of Bataan Elementary School. Families enjoyed Troll themed games, activities and received valuable information on services available to them. Special guest included Buckley, from Buckeye Health Plan.
Thank you to many agencies and staff involved in making this an annual success! Special thanks to Buckeye Health Plan, Port Clinton City Schools, Port Clinton McDonalds, WSOS Head Start, Ida Rupp Public Library, Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, Gordon Food Service, Crosswinds Restaurant, Island Adventures, Wendy’s, Frisch’s Big Boy, Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, Maui Sands Resort, Miller Boat Line, Great Eastern Theaters, Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Ottawa County Family & Children First Council.
We look forward to seeing you next year at the Ottawa County Family Fun Fair!
Margaret Osborne
Ottawa County FCFC Coordinator
