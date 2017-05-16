Ottawa County Family Fun Fair another success!

Thank you to everyone who joined us on April 29 for the annual Ottawa County Family Fun Fair. This year’s theme, Trolls, was a wonderful event full of energy, enthusiasm due to the generosity of our sponsors and participating agencies.

More than 300 people rocked Troll wigs in the hallways of Bataan Elementary School. Families enjoyed Troll themed games, activities and received valuable information on services available to them. Special guest included Buckley, from Buckeye Health Plan.